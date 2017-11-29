Getty Image

The sports media landscape has been greatly affected by massive ESPN layoffs in the past and, earlier in November, word broke that another round was coming. Since then, more and more information emerged, ranging from the reported financial scope of the upcoming move to fallout on the training side once the layoffs were actually executed.

On Wednesday morning, though, the hammer actually dropped and ESPN released a statement from its president, John Skipper, outlining layoffs that would include “approximately 150 people.” Skipper’s sentiment indicates that “the majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology” with the caveat that employees will be receiving severance packages and what he describes as both “a bonus” and “the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services.”

For now, there are no public specifics on just who will be laid off in Bristol but, in sharp contrast to the last round of layoffs, this one appears to be focused on individuals that operate behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera as on-air talent.