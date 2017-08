Getty Image

An ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo was arrested in Wyoming early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a case of accidental trespassing. Russillo was arrested in Jackson after he went into the wrong condo in a “highly intoxicated” state and was found lying on the ground around 3:30 a.m.

According to a report in the Jackson Hole News, Russillo was found by police with “bloodshot eyes and slurred speech” after he entered the condo of two people who were sleeping.