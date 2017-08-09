ESPN May Motivate You To Cut The Cord With Its New Streaming Service

Getty Image

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months at ESPN. The company hasn’t been immune to the belt tightening that has occurred across the sports media landscape, which has led to a number of prominent ESPNers losing their jobs with the network. A big culprit has been cord cutting, and on Tuesday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports gave folks a reason to cut the cord.

ESPN’s parent company, Disney, announced that it will form its own streaming service in 2019. But before that happens, ESPN will unveil its own streaming service in 2018. It will provide fans with the opportunity to watch thousands of live games a year, with MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis, and college sports all being available. Those three major leagues will also make their current streaming services — MLB.TV, NHL.TV, and MLS Live — available through the app, too.

The streaming service will reportedly exist within the existing ESPN app that you may have on your phone or gaming system. As was laid out in a release, ESPN wants this app to be sports fans’ go-to source for content.