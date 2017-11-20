We finally know the scope of ESPN‘s upcoming budget cuts. The network is on the verge of a new round of layoffs that will primarily focus on its flagship show, SportsCenter, and will lead to a number of people losing their jobs.
Until Monday morning, there was no idea of how vast these cuts were going to be outside of the fact that they were going to occur. But thanks to Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, we now have word of that ESPN is going to work on saving more than $80 million through cutting “salaries and other costs.”
Even worse, McCarthy wrote that a number of longtime ESPN staffers think it’s an inevitability that their time with the network is coming to an end, and that some are “sending off ‘just-in-case’ resumes to competitors such as FS1, NBCSN and Turner Sports.”
“The narrative from many long-timers still there is: ‘I know my day is coming. It’s not if. It’s when.'”
The suits in the corner office won’t be immune either.
“Since there’s less SC shows there’s less need for all management. It was reported that cuts being made later in year to allow some folks to get stock they are eligible for in January. Management level gets stock,” a source said.
ESPN is in the midst of a massive shift in the way it approaches SportsCenter, as evidenced by things like the new version of the show that it is airing twice a day on Snapchat and features Katie Nolan. While it is interesting that the network wants to try out new things, it is unfortunate that it has to come at the cost of so many jobs and hopefully those whose livelihoods are among the $80 million that ESPN plans on cutting.
(Via Sporting News)
no coincidence the bad ratings and layoffs coincide with them swinging LEFT and pushing politics into everything.
The NBA and NFL both force the left and right to work together and the only way for that to happen is if the rules are the same for everybody .. but somehow the NBA is bigger than ever while the NFL/ESPN seem to be struggling, ask yourself why … BLM 💪🏾
They are clearing the way for Katie Nolan all the time. This is the best news of the day.
It has nothing to do with a right wing conspiracy. Times change, so do peoples tastes. The NFL is down because it’s boring and over saturated. Not because people living in trailers aren’t watching because they think ESPN is left wing.