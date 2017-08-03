ESPN 8: The Ocho From ‘Dodgeball’ Is Going To Become A Real-Life Thing

YouTube

ESPN is making The Ocho a reality. The sports network announced on Thursday that it’s turning the silver screen joke network from the movie “Dodgeball” into a real broadcast network next week.

The fake ESPN 8: The Ocho was the network that aired the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Invitational from the movie.

“Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports from around the globe since 1999,” said fictional ESPN 8 broadcaster Cotton McKnight. “If it’s almost a sport, we’ve got it here.”