ESPN 8: The Ocho From ‘Dodgeball’ Is Going To Become A Real-Life Thing

#ESPN
08.03.17 26 mins ago

YouTube

ESPN is making The Ocho a reality. The sports network announced on Thursday that it’s turning the silver screen joke network from the movie “Dodgeball” into a real broadcast network next week.

The fake ESPN 8: The Ocho was the network that aired the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Invitational from the movie.

“Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports from around the globe since 1999,” said fictional ESPN 8 broadcaster Cotton McKnight. “If it’s almost a sport, we’ve got it here.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSDODGEBALLESPNespn 8: the ocho

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP