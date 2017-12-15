Getty Image

As reports of more powerful men accused of sexual harassment continue to come out in the media, we’re seeing media companies themselves also coming under fire for the issues of how they handle office culture and providing equal opportunities for men and women.

The Boston Globe published a lengthy story on Thursday highlighting a number of problems about the culture at ESPN and the way some women in the company felt extra pressure and as that opportunities were not afforded to them as often as men.

The piece even accuses prominent men at ESPN, including John Buccigross and Matthew Berry, of sexual harassment. But perhaps the most shocking part of the piece is not the outright sexual harassment, but the climate and pressure put on women in their everyday jobs at the network.