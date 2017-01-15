The NFL Has More Questions For Ezekiel Elliott About His Assault Case

Getty Image

The NFL isn’t done with its investigation into assault claims against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the rookie received another round of questions from the league within the last month, meaning their investigation into an ex-girlfriend’s claim of assault is not closed.

Over the summer, Elliott’s ex-girlfriend posted pictures of her bruised arms on Instagram and tagged Elliott, sparking an investigation that has lasted all season. Police in Aventura, Florida, were also called to Elliott’s apartment in February to investigate an altercation involving the same woman, according to a report in USA Today Sports. Elliott was not arrested and did not face charges related to the alleged incidents. Elliott said he was interviewed by the NFL during the season, but the league’s investigation is not complete. The rookie running back insists he did nothing wrong and is being compliant, and he believes he has nothing to hide, a source said.

The report points out that the league’s disciplinary policy does not require charges or a conviction to punish Elliot if they find he did something wrong. It’s not expected the NFL makes a decision on Elliot’s case by the end of the season, though he could see discipline over the offseason that carries into the 2017 season.