Suspended Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Is Allegedly Leaving The Country To Train

#Dallas Cowboys #NFL
11.12.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Sometimes when the block gets hot, it’s just time to disappear. For suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, now might be the best time for him to go away for a bit and he’s apparently going to take advantage of that opportunity.

Elliott, whose six-game suspension was upheld recently by the U.S 2nd Circuit court of appeals, had originally been suspended back in August. Since then, it’s been a back and forth fight of will he/won’t he be suspended in multiple courts across the country. This protracted battle of will between the NFL and the NFLPA has been so brutal that many legal firms will probably be able to fund holiday parties for the next few years.

However, with the most recent court decision, Elliott’s suspension appears to be here for good, which means he won’t be eligible to return to the Cowboys until Week 16. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Elliott has decided to serve his suspension far away from Dallas, and will be heading out of the country to train and clear his head. Considering his current media profile, it’s not a bad idea to ghost for a bit to an undisclosed location and get some time out of the spotlight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSEzekiel ElliottNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP