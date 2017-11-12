Getty Image

Sometimes when the block gets hot, it’s just time to disappear. For suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, now might be the best time for him to go away for a bit and he’s apparently going to take advantage of that opportunity.

Elliott, whose six-game suspension was upheld recently by the U.S 2nd Circuit court of appeals, had originally been suspended back in August. Since then, it’s been a back and forth fight of will he/won’t he be suspended in multiple courts across the country. This protracted battle of will between the NFL and the NFLPA has been so brutal that many legal firms will probably be able to fund holiday parties for the next few years.

However, with the most recent court decision, Elliott’s suspension appears to be here for good, which means he won’t be eligible to return to the Cowboys until Week 16. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Elliott has decided to serve his suspension far away from Dallas, and will be heading out of the country to train and clear his head. Considering his current media profile, it’s not a bad idea to ghost for a bit to an undisclosed location and get some time out of the spotlight.