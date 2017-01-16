Ezekiel Elliott Made Clay Matthews Tackle Nothing But Air With This Vicious Spin Move

01.15.17 1 hour ago

Clay Matthews’ career has been defined by his ability to get into backfields and raise hell. He did that on this snap during the Packers’ NFC divisional round game against Green Bay, and looked like he was going to get a tackle for loss. Matthews has done this a number of times during his career, so it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the aggressive linebacker was going to make a play that gave the Packers momentum.

Instead, Ezekiel Elliott showed why he’s maybe the best running back in the NFL. Elliott busted out this vicious spin move that made the six-time Pro Bowler look silly. There was just nothing Matthews could do – he thought he was going to make a massive play, but instead, Elliott turned what was probably going to be a loss into a seven yard gain.

Dallas was able to finish the drive without their star running back, and managed to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 28. In an offseason that has been kind of underwhelming, the Packers and the Cowboys have teamed up to give us an outstanding football game, partly because Zeke is out here putting linebackers on skates like this.

