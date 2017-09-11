Getty Image

The Cowboys cruised to a 19-3 win over the Giants in their season opener on Sunday night, led by their defense and an offense that limited mistakes and moved the ball well until they got in the red zone. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott was Dallas’ leading rusher, with 104 yards on 24 carries in his first game of his sophomore campaign.

Just having Elliott on the field was a bonus for the Cowboys after Elliott was suspended for six games by the NFL earlier in the offseason for an allegation of domestic violence from an ex-girlfriend, which was upheld by an arbitrator last week after an appeal. While the NFL’s process was concluding, the battle was only beginning between the league and Elliott, who filed for an injunction and restraining order against the NFL, which was granted by a judge, allowing him to play.

For now, Elliott will be allowed to play for the Cowboys until the impending court battle concludes, which will likely involve the district and federal court of appeals. As with Tom Brady and the DeflateGate scandal — which, compared to Elliott’s case and allegations of domestic violence is far more trivial — Elliott could find himself playing this entire season before an official decision is made in the court system.