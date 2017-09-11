Ezekiel Elliott Finally Spoke About His Legal Battle With The NFL Over His Suspension

#Dallas Cowboys #NFL
09.11.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cowboys cruised to a 19-3 win over the Giants in their season opener on Sunday night, led by their defense and an offense that limited mistakes and moved the ball well until they got in the red zone. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott was Dallas’ leading rusher, with 104 yards on 24 carries in his first game of his sophomore campaign.

Just having Elliott on the field was a bonus for the Cowboys after Elliott was suspended for six games by the NFL earlier in the offseason for an allegation of domestic violence from an ex-girlfriend, which was upheld by an arbitrator last week after an appeal. While the NFL’s process was concluding, the battle was only beginning between the league and Elliott, who filed for an injunction and restraining order against the NFL, which was granted by a judge, allowing him to play.

For now, Elliott will be allowed to play for the Cowboys until the impending court battle concludes, which will likely involve the district and federal court of appeals. As with Tom Brady and the DeflateGate scandal — which, compared to Elliott’s case and allegations of domestic violence is far more trivial — Elliott could find himself playing this entire season before an official decision is made in the court system.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSEzekiel ElliottNFL

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP