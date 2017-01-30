twitter

The NFL Pro Bowl took place Sunday night in Orlando and, like most Pro Bowls, it was largely uneventful.

The best football play on the field Sunday night was made by Kirk Cousins as he chased down Aqib Talib after an interception and stripped him. The rest of the AFC’s 20-13 win went the way most exhibition football contests go, with a lack of intensity and effort in an attempt to make sure everyone gets off the field and to their offseason without getting injured.

That said, there was the excitement of an idiot on the field, which gave Ezekiel Elliott a chance to have a little fun. When said fan ran onto the field, he got tackled gently by Elliott, picked up by a member of the AFC team before being put back on his feet where Elliott raced him to the end zone.