Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension has been hanging over both the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL for the last several weeks, and as recently as this week, the ruling was upheld by an independent arbitrator. However, Elliott and the NFLPA were seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow the talented running back to remain on the field during the legal process, and on Friday, federal judge Amos Mazzant granted that request.

Breaking: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been granted on his request for a "preliminary injunction." pic.twitter.com/CifzXvgnyi — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2017

While the full ruling included plenty of nuisance, the major takeaway was that the judge believed Elliott did not receive a “fundamentally fair hearing before the arbitrator” in the case.

“The question before the Court is merely whether Elliott received a fundamentally fair hearing before the arbitrator. The answer is he did not. The Court finds, based upon the injunction standard, that Elliott was denied a fundamentally fair hearing by Henderson’s refusal to allow Thompson and Goodell to testify at the arbitration hearing.”

In response, the NFLPA said the following about the positive result.

Statement from NFLPA on Ezekiel Elliott ruling: pic.twitter.com/rTJigd3UZD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2017

In addition, Elliott’s attorneys shared their thoughts and are “very pleased” with the most current ruling.