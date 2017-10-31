A Federal Judge Ruled That Ezekiel Elliott’s Six-Game Suspension Is Back On

#Dallas Cowboys #NFL
10.30.17 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott’s legal battle has been ongoing for months and, just two weeks ago, his six-game suspension was placed back on hold. That allowed the Pro Bowl running back to take the field for the Dallas Cowboys but, on Monday evening, word came down from Judge Katherine Polk Failla that Elliott’s attempt to push the suspension off was denied.

In short, this means that Elliott’s suspension is back in effect immediately, leaving the Cowboys without one of their stars for a Week 9 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Pro Football Talk, it seems quite likely that Elliott’s camp will again appeal the current ruling in search of a reprieve in the future. But for now, all signs now point to the suspension actually beginning with the game against the Chiefs, followed by match-ups with the Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Washington, and Giants in succession.

Folks searching for final clarity on this situation have been left yearning on a number of occasions already and this might not be the last of Elliott’s suspension and the buzz surrounding the legal process. Still, there is some measure of definitiveness with this particular ruling and life with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden in the backfield for Dallas begins immediately as a result.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSEzekiel ElliottNFL

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 13 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP