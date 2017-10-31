Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott’s legal battle has been ongoing for months and, just two weeks ago, his six-game suspension was placed back on hold. That allowed the Pro Bowl running back to take the field for the Dallas Cowboys but, on Monday evening, word came down from Judge Katherine Polk Failla that Elliott’s attempt to push the suspension off was denied.

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games. NFL wins again. pic.twitter.com/0Xxe9dwcF2 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 31, 2017

In short, this means that Elliott’s suspension is back in effect immediately, leaving the Cowboys without one of their stars for a Week 9 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Pro Football Talk, it seems quite likely that Elliott’s camp will again appeal the current ruling in search of a reprieve in the future. But for now, all signs now point to the suspension actually beginning with the game against the Chiefs, followed by match-ups with the Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Washington, and Giants in succession.

Folks searching for final clarity on this situation have been left yearning on a number of occasions already and this might not be the last of Elliott’s suspension and the buzz surrounding the legal process. Still, there is some measure of definitiveness with this particular ruling and life with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden in the backfield for Dallas begins immediately as a result.