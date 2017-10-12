Ezekiel Elliot’s Suspension Looms After His Injunction Was Thrown Out

#Dallas Cowboys #NFL
10.12.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension for a domestic violence incident is indeed going to happen. At least that appears to be the case after his prelimary injunction stopping the NFL’s ruling was thrown out on Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys running back’s suspension was halted from taking effect shortly before the 2017 season started, but on Thursday a federal court dismissed that injunction, leaving his legal team back at square one if they want to keep the back on the field for the rest of this season.

Though Elliott himself has been mostly mum about the court battles, it’s been a confusing summer and fall for the back’s chances of playing this year. Days before the start of the 2017 season a court ruled the NFL’s arbitration regarding the suspension was unfair.

That came after an investigation by the NFL that spanned more than a year, long enough that Elliott continued to get in trouble before his initial trouble could be ruled on. It certainly didn’t help the NFL’s final ruling in the case, though it set up a long legal process that seems to be nearing its end now.

