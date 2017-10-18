So, the Ezekiel Elliott case is now in its third state, five judges have weighed in and his six-game suspension remains on hold. pic.twitter.com/e0R8AxFimu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2017

The strange and ever-twisting legal saga of Ezekiel Elliott vs. the NFL has seen its latest impasse, with the Texas courts dismissing Elliott’s case citing a lack of jurisdiction, leaving a New York judge to grant Elliott a new temporary restraining order on his suspension. In other words, he’ll play Week 7 against San Francisco, but his legal woes aren’t soon over.

Looks like Zeke can play for now pic.twitter.com/TAniymAMoM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 17, 2017

What this legal jargon boils down to is: The judge is on vacation, so Zeke can play until the case is looked at once again. Per Ian Rappaport, the suspension is stayed for the next 14 days, which means Week 8 looks good for Zeke, but Week 9 could be the week his suspension is finally inacted.