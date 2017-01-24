An Atlanta Falcons player’s wife sat through the team’s first playoff game while in labor. She has since been rewarded with a baby girl and a game ball.

Katie Levitre—wife of offensive lineman Andy Levitre—stayed to watch the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks despite going into labor shortly after the game began. After Atlanta’s big win in the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay on Sunday, head coach Dan Quinn announced the team gave her a belated game ball for her “ultimate toughness.”

“We gave Andy Levitre’s wife a game ball because it was a week late, and we put ‘ultimate toughness’ on it,” Quinn said. “She had gone into labor during the game, but waited it out. So we thought that was definitely worth the game ball. … She doesn’t know that yet, so if she’s watching, Andy will bring that today.”

Just to get an idea of how pregnant she was during that Seahawks game, here’s a photo taken about two months before her due date.