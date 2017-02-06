Tom Brady Threw A Potentially Backbreaking Pick-6 To Give The Falcons A Huge Lead

02.05.17 7 mins ago

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Robert Alford put the Falcons up big with a stunning interception return for touchdown on a Tom Brady pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl 51.

Alford jumped a Brady pass intended for Danny Amendola and returned it 82-yards with 2:21 left in the second quarter. The pick was an early back-breaker, as Brady and the Patriots were driving and deep in Falcons territory before the Patriots second turnover of the game put them down 21.

