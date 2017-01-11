Getty Image

With the Seattle Seahawks coming into town, there have been questions about whether the Atlanta Falcons would play the music of Future — the ex-fiance of Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara.

On Tuesday, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shot down the idea of playing Future to agitate the Seahawks quarterback, but those sentiments were not shared by DJ Jay Envy, the Falcons DJ, who said that he would play Future at the game like he always does.

Envy shared on Instagram (has since been deleted) what he called “A Future Mix For Russell,” which featured 12 Future songs he plans on playing to troll Wilson. When asked about the potential of not playing Future, Envy told COMPLEX, “That’s like not playing [Kanye] in Chicago. It just doesn’t happen. I’m not not going to play Future because of a certain team or player…I’m going to play it and, to be honest, no one has hit me up directly saying I can’t play the records I normally play.”

While Quinn might not be happy with the idea, it looks like it’s a done deal in Envy’s eyes — and this won’t be the first time that Wilson will have to endure Future’s music during a playoff game.

Last year, the Carolina Panthers and DJ Vinny played a few Future songs as the Seahawks warmed up. Not to say that the music had anything to do with performance, but the Seahawks stumbled out of the gate, finding themselves down 24-0 before losing 31-24.

Whether Future is played this weekend or not, it should be a fun matchup between the Falcons high-powered offense and the Seahawks era-defining defense. And should Wilson struggle again, the memes should be sensational.