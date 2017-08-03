Of Course Saints Fans Are Petty Enough To Buy A ’28-3′ Billboard Near Atlanta’s New Stadium

#Super Bowl LI #Atlanta Falcons #New England Patriots #New Orleans Saints
08.03.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

In case you somehow hadn’t heard, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It was somehow worse to watch live than it sounds, and the cloud of disappointment and sadness still hangs over Atlanta sports fans nearly six months later. The NFL season is about to begin — preseason somehow starts on Thursday night — and the reigning NFC champions, led by MVP Matt Ryan, insist they’re ready to turn the page.

That’s exactly what they should say, but you can be sure that everywhere the Falcons go on the road this season, the 28-3 jokes will follow — just like the 3-1 jokes followed the Warriors in the NBA last year. The one place where they would expect to get a respite from the reminders of their epic collapse would be at home, where they’ll break in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year.

However, that won’t be the case thanks to some very petty Saints fans. New Orleans and Atlanta have the biggest professional football rivalry south of the Mason-Dixon line, and the failures of the other team bring about as much joy to fans as their own teams’ successes. So, it should come as no surprise that it would be a group of Saints fans plan on purchasing a billboard near the new Falcons stadium that will prominently display the 28-3 score that is so seared into Falcons fans’ minds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI#Atlanta Falcons#New England Patriots#New Orleans Saints
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSNew England PatriotsNEW ORLEANS SAINTSSuper Bowl LI

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP