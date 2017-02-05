This Falcons Fan Went To Church On Super Bowl Sunday In The Greatest Suit Ever

#Super Bowl LI
02.05.17 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl, in case you hadn’t heard, and the people of Atlanta are very ready for this moment. In case you do not believe me, I would like to submit the picture above to the court as Exhibit A.

This gentleman has his Super Bowl Sunday best on, with an all-white suit with a red stripe down the side airbrushed with a giant Falcons helmet (with red flames coming off of it) on the back and is wearing a red hat with Falcons logos on the side. We can’t forget about those shoes either. The white with black on top is extra clean and shiny for the Super Bowl.

I can’t stop looking at this suit. It’s incredible.

This man went to the mall and bought a custom white suit with red striping and then said “this is not enough” and went to the air brush station to get a Falcons helmet and “Rise Up” on the back.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 5 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP