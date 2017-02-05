UNC TOLD ME TO SNAP 1 BEFORE CHURCH RIGHT FAST #RISEUP 😂 pic.twitter.com/NbCY9MKPS3 — Hoods Last Hope🎓 (@DjPrettybOyTank) February 5, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl, in case you hadn’t heard, and the people of Atlanta are very ready for this moment. In case you do not believe me, I would like to submit the picture above to the court as Exhibit A.

This gentleman has his Super Bowl Sunday best on, with an all-white suit with a red stripe down the side airbrushed with a giant Falcons helmet (with red flames coming off of it) on the back and is wearing a red hat with Falcons logos on the side. We can’t forget about those shoes either. The white with black on top is extra clean and shiny for the Super Bowl.

I can’t stop looking at this suit. It’s incredible.

This man went to the mall and bought a custom white suit with red striping and then said “this is not enough” and went to the air brush station to get a Falcons helmet and “Rise Up” on the back.