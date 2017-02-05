The Falcons Grounded A Drone That Was Flying Over Their Practice, So Fire Up Your Conspiracy Theories

It’s time to put on your tin foil hats because it’s conspiracy time at the Super Bowl.

According to Peter King from The MMQB, security at Falcons practice at Rice University (which is in a residential area) grounded a drone that was sent into the air on Thursday by one of the residents nearby.

“With the field situated next to a residential area abutting the Rice campus, there was extra security between the edge of the field (with a fence and high hedges) and the neighborhood, so the Falcons could feel secure running a practice as though they were at their home facility. There was only one brief security heads-up: Security officers grounded a drone that was sent airborne by one of the residents in the neighborhood on Thursday.”

This is almost assuredly nothing, but because there was a drone sighting above Falcons practice during Super Bowl week with the Patriots as an opponent, there will be those that call shenanigans on Bill Belichick and his shifty ways. Marshall Faulk insisted this week that the Patriots taped Rams practices before Super Bowl XXXVI and every opponent that has felt wronged by the Patriots since Spygate wants to believe that there was tomfoolery afoot from New England.

This Falcons drone story in particular feels like a lot of nothing, but if the Pats shut down the Falcons high-powered offense on Sunday night, you better believe there will be a group crying foul and pointing to this as evidence. Who knows, maybe Russia has its hand in it. Or maybe it’ll have something to do with Alex Mack playing with a broken leg.

