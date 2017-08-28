A Daring Fan Snuck His Way Into $25,000 Ringside Seats For The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

08.28.17

By most accounts, the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing superfight was a massive success. The fight was in such heavy demand that it glitched out PPV providers around the world, and more importantly: the battle between Conor and Floyd was great, ending in an exciting stoppage in the 10th round.

But the T-Mobile Arena didn’t sell out instantly as many expected it to. In fact, there were huge swathes of seats empty on fight night, probably because average fans couldn’t afford the $2,500 it cost for mere nosebleeds. One man who was there to see it live was UK McGregor fan Oliver Regis, who picked himself up one of those aforementioned upper bowl tickets. But after noticing all the empty seats down on the floor, he decided to see how close he could bluff his way to the ring.

He ended up in the third row surrounded by celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez. The ticket prices for seats in that area? A cool $25,000.

