The Best Waiver Wire Picks To Scoop Up For Week 12 Of Fantasy Football

Getty Image

This week’s waiver wire has a theme running through it: redemption. Most of these players have been mentioned multiple times in our waiver wire column over the last three months, now some of them are finally stepping into their role as fully-fledged fantasy football starters. With only two weeks left in the fantasy football season, all of these players feel like must get. FAAB is low, waiver wire positioning may be weak, but do what you can to fill the holes on your team. There isn’t much time left.

Waiver Wire

WAS RB Samaje Perine: He was hyped before the season, injured during the season, picked up, dropped then picked up again, now it looks like Perine is here for a late season push. He saw 23 carries for 117 yards and a TD (as well as one catch for nine yards) as the back for Washington now that Chris Thompson is gone with a broken leg, and he’ll probably keep up the heavy workload. Perine might not be spectacular on a weekly basis, but he’s going to get touches and must be owned.

Samaje Perine saw 69.69% of Washington's carries yesterday. pic.twitter.com/njuF782ICk — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) November 20, 2017

NE RB Dion Lewis: Two years after he tore his ACL, Lewis is back as the lead rusher for the New England Patriots. It would be nice for him to see more work through the air, but Rex Burkhead and James White are holding it down in that role (with Burkhead filling in well for the injured Chris Hogan ((pick up Burkhead too)). Surprisingly, Lewis is only owned in about one-third of leagues. Get him now. Stock up on all healthy RBs that have a role in an offense like the Patriots. That’s rare. If you were burned by Stevan Ridley in the past, let it be known that this Patriots backfield doesn’t seem as terribly unpredictable as it used to be.

This looks like the Dion of old:

DEN RB Devontae Booker: We warned you that this would be coming, now Booker out-snapped CJ Anderson and Jamaal Charles (combined), rushed 14 times, caught 5 passes, and by Week 14, barring injury, could be the guy in Denver. We saw that he could be a solid lead back for a flash last year, and Denver likes him.

CLE WR Corey Coleman: The Browns WR to own is finally back after missing most of the season with an injury and his welcoming party was 11 targets. The Browns are bad, they have bad QB play, but you’ll be able to have a pretty decent floor with 11 targets every week.

Chalk me up as impressed with Corey Coleman's return on Sunday. Six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets. Feet were fluid as hell, used hands well, stop and start was there too. I liked what I saw against Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/oMAZwDhzF6 — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) November 20, 2017

BUF WR Zay Jones: If Kelvin Benjamin misses time with his knee injury and Tyrod Taylor doesn’t get benched for some reason, Zay Jones is a sneaky little get who has been playing well over the last few weeks. He missed last week, but in the last two games he’s played, he’s caught 10 of 14 targets for 121 yards and a TD. Consider him for deeper, 14-team+ leagues.

Tyrod doing Tyrod things. Keeps the play alive, rolls left, finds Zay Jones crossing. Just need to sure up Taylor's tackling ability and this #Bills team might be onto something. pic.twitter.com/Q1qbP4fdcT — Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) November 20, 2017

MIA WR Kenny Stills: He’s been playing decently opposite Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker, but when Matt Moore took over for the concussed Jay Cutler on Sunday, he exploded for 6 catches, 154 yards and a TD. He’s seen double-digit points in five of his last six games in PPR leagues, and must be owned.