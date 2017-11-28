Getty Image

Week 13. Do or die. It all comes down to this. Weeks of preparation, months of agonizing over injury replacements in an especially cruel year, and hours pouring over crapshoot fantasy columns with a depressed, yearning subtext stops here. Next week, the fantasy playoffs, it’s a whole new season: win three games. That’s it. For now, you’re mitigating whatever damage you can, trolling people in your league with waiver wire pickups, or one last meaningless win for you that will screw their seeding.

Week 13 waiver wire pickups

Start/Sits

WIDE RECEIVER STARTS

Cooper Kupp: If Robert Woods is out again, Kupp is the high-volume receiver in Jared Goff’s offense. It’s still weird to write this even 13 weeks into the season but it’s true. I was high on Kupp coming into the year, but this Rams offense has only improved by leaps and bounds since then, and if you need a FLEX, Kupp could come through (if Woods is out).

8 receptions for 116 yards 👏 First 💯+ game for @CooperKupp! pic.twitter.com/AzXRyar4pO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 27, 2017

Devin Funchess: Even without Greg Olsen for much of the game, Funchess turned in yet another great performance with a career high 12 passes thrown his way. He didn’t get into the end zone, but his 7 catches for 108 yards feels like the tip of the iceberg for what this guy can do when the entirety of the Panthers offense is clicking. Keep in mind that his career games are coming on days when Cam Newton is looking inaccurate, and he’s literally the only wide receiver catching passes. He’s a WR2 in the 2017 playoffs.

Devin Funchess with 3 straight games with 85+ receiving yards. WRs with a longer streak this season: Adam Thielen and Golden Tate. That’s it — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 26, 2017

Zay Jones: If Kelvin Benjamin remains out, Jones should be able to get open in the middle of the field against the Patriots. It likely won’t be pretty. But if Tyrod Taylor can throw the ball his way another ten times like he did in Week 12, he’ll likely find the end zone for the third time in the last four games.

ALSO HOW IS THIS HAPPENING?

Buffalo wideout Zay Jones has magical floating abilities…. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1XWZHJ8id5 — Gridiron (@Gridiron) November 27, 2017

WIDE RECEIVER SITS

Dez Bryant: Once one of the best WRs in the game, Bryant is beholden to Dak Prescott’s ability to survive behind a porous offensive line and his proclivity to not throw deep. Bryant is simply not that great for fantasy anymore, and it takes a lot to make him relevant. Aside from one game this year (in which he had 8 targets, 5/52/1), it takes double-digit targets to get Bryant above ten points in PPR leagues. That’s insane, and with Josh Norman on him this week, is that a guarantee. He also isn’t playing like his old self either.

Here is Dez Bryant open or covered: pic.twitter.com/LU1vjmukQn 😏🤣 — Sept.16th (@christianpofBEZ) November 24, 2017

Josh Gordon: He’s active, the coaches say he’s going to play a “lot” and there’s a lot to love about his old game. Fresh, new Josh Gordon? On paper, it looks good. But please don’t do this to yourself. Maybe this is what fantasy dreams are made of, but don’t do it. Not if you absolutely need a win to make the playoffs or cement a crucial seeding. You should get Gordon on the waiver wire if you can (especially for keeper leagues), but don’t play with something tangible.

TY Hilton: Go ahead and sit him again, the top ten receiver that’s scored a total of 7.8 points in PPR leagues over the last two weeks. The Jaguars might not let Brissett get off a pass, let alone allow Hilton to catch it.