The Best Waiver Wire Picks To Scoop Up For Week 13 Of Fantasy Football

Getty Image

The final waiver wire of the fantasy football regular season is here, so fantasy players have a few options. Dynasty players will want to vulture any players that might pay off well next year (Elijah McGuire/Devontae Booker/Josh Doctson), as well as block any hated enemies from improving their team as they slide into the playoffs. Always be fighting, always be competing, even on a meta level. Don’t let anyone in your fantasy league get off easy, and most importantly don’t end the season with a bunch of FAAB left over.

Waiver Wire

MIN QB Case Keenum: The Alex Smith MVP race has come to a close, dragging down Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt down with him. If Week 13 is must-win for you, and it likely is, then throw Keenum into your lineup as he goes against a delicious matchup in the Falcons. Keenum has been enjoying having a top WR duo in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, now he’s reaping the benefits with four games in a row over 25 fantasy points. The Vikings haven’t exactly committed to Keenum with Teddy Bridgewater back in the mix, but how can you get away with him now?

Case Keenum be like, they can't bench you if you never lose a game pic.twitter.com/egbd0mLJk9 — The Scott & Holman Pawdcast (@SHPawdcast) November 23, 2017

Highest Total QBR This Season: Deshaun Watson 82.3

Case Keenum 77.3

Carson Wentz 73.4 Numbers never lie… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2017

NE RB Rex Burkhead: We’ve been beating this drum for weeks, and if you don’t get him now, he could be gone forever. Burkhead has officially edged out James White as the NE pass-catching back to own (At least for now), and he’s remained consistent with a decent floor in PPR leagues. When Chris Hogan comes back from injury, which doesn’t seem to be this week, his role might change, but for now he has RB2 upside in PPR leagues. Please get him. Please clap.

Get you a running back who can do both. @RBrex2022 adds a receiving TD to go with his rushing TD. pic.twitter.com/uCQ8GVyi1I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2017

DEN RB Devontae Booker: He’s not getting enough touches to be a relevant starter right now, but Booker could be something by Week 15 or 16, and is definitely worth a stash in dynasty/keeper leagues for next year. For now, this remains an issue. We’ll see if the Broncos keep wanting to use weak QBs instead of decent RBs?