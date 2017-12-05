Getty Image

It’s December. The time for forgiveness, loved ones coming together, and the cutthroat reality of the fantasy football playoffs. Every week is a new season, elimination around every corner. Now is the time that you play your obvious studs. But, if you’re in a bind and dealing with injuries, there are a few possible players that are available out there to stream, or lock into your lineup for some late-season fantasy glory.

Unlike the previous 13 weeks of the season, we’ll assume you’re playing all of your best players and not getting cute. The people below are worth considering in the industry standard 12-team leagues if you’re reeling and need a warm body. There will be few sits in this start/sit.

Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups.

Start/Sit QBs and TEs.

Start/Sits

WIDE RECEIVER STARTS

Josh Gordon: How nice is it to see Josh Gordon back and making an impact. He had 11 targets, catching four of them for 85 yards against a tough Chargers defense, now he’s got the bottom of the league Packers on deck. He’s absolutely flex-worthy with that amount of volume. Flex worthy in all leagues in my humble opinion.

Josh Gordon has already surpassed Kenny Britt's production this year. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 3, 2017

Vintage Josh Gordon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NTu37Bc05J — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) December 4, 2017

Marquise Goodwin: Jimmy Garoppolo looked fantastic in his Niners debut, but didn’t throw a touchdown. That didn’t stop Goodwin from having a day, catching all eight of his targets for 99 yards. Goodwin was already trending up over the last few weeks, now solid QB play could put him into the flex or WR2-3 category depending on how deep your league is.

Marquise Goodwin has a crush on Jimmy Garoppolo and that’s ok. #49ers

Video by @jenniferleechan pic.twitter.com/mOXoyhJdTM — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 5, 2017

Nelson Agholor: His career year continues to get better, and if Zach Ertz misses time in the concussion protocol, then his targets will only go up. He saw a game and career-high 12 targets against Seattle last week, making nearly every one count. The Rams are tough, but Jeffrey takes away coverage well.

WIDE RECEIVER SITS

Realistically, there are few people worth sitting when it comes to the fantasy playoffs. As I’ve said roughly 15 times this week — don’t get cute. That said, watch out for the following players that are just as likely to get two points as they are 15.