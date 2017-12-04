Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski is foolish. Thanks to his ridiculous late hit/cheap shot on Tre’Davious White that gave the man a concussion, he’s been suspended for one game and will miss Week 14 — the first week of the fantasy playoffs. For some people, like the author of this column, it’s been a long year losing David Johnson and Aaron Rodgers, and sneaking into the playoffs is something to be proud of. Now Gronk is gone for Week 14 and everyone is scrambling for replacements.

Now, if you own Gronk, you probably already had a tight end on your bench considering his proclivity for getting hurt, but… Maybe you didn’t? Below you’ll find a few decent replacements for Gronk (and possibly Zach Ertz), along with a few players that might sneak into a starting lineup for you in the playoffs.

Waiver Wire

ARI TE Ricky Seals-Jones: The converted rookie WR has seen his offensive snaps and production ramp-up in recent weeks. He has 9 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in Blaine Gabbert’s three starts, and looks like he’s locked-in for 5 or 6 targets a game. Considering Arizona needs any offensive help they can get, Seals-Jones might be a very scary band-aid for Gronk.

DAL TE Jason Witten: He’s still out there in at least 30 percent of leagues. It’s not a great replacement, but he’s seen consistent volume and could do enough to get you through the week. Especially if you’re in a PPR league. One major positive: the Cowboys take on the Giants this week, who are terrible against opposing TEs.

NYJ TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: I put him here every week, and almost every week he has a sure catch for a touchdown reversed by the officials who clearly have an evolving take on what is or isn’t a catch in the NFL every week. He plays Denver this week. It’s not a great matchup and he’s trending down. But what can you do if you’re missing Ertz and Gronk? There aren’t many options left.