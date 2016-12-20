Getty Image

Here we are, Week 16. Four months ago, we were so full of life. So bright-eyed with dreams of fantasy trophies in our minds. Most of us have been eliminated, and unless you’re playing daily fantasy, it’s either the participants of the championship game and the third place game reading this now. I congratulate you. You’re a winner, not a loser. Perhaps you’re the Martellus Bennett of your league?

Start of the Week

Bilal Powell: Matt Forte played with a torn meniscus, but Powell got 27 touches and made them count with the type of gusto we’ve wanted out of him for years. Another performance like this should be what we see in @eek 16 against the Patriots. Gameflow typically eliminates rushing against the Patriots, but Bilal Powell has been the receiving back all season long for the Jets. He saw a whopping 12 targets (catching 11 for 78 yards) against Miami as they played catch up, and unless something weird happens, you should see that type of performance against Billy Belichick and his pal Tommy.