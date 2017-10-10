Who To Start, Sit, Scoop Up, And Not Sleep On For Your Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup

We’re near the halfway point of the fantasy football season. Bye weeks are here, injuries abound, and we’re all just trying our best to put a patchwork team together. If it makes you feel any better, David Johnson might be back in a little over a month, but that’s a weird and extremely roundabout way of making yourself feel better. That’s fantasy football, isn’t it? Constant justification and validation mixed with a healthy amount of masochism. Onto Week 6.

Four teams are on a bye: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle.

Start of the Week

Marshawn Lynch hasn’t been able to truly turn on Beast Mode since Week 1, but the Chargers are the worst in the league in rushing defense, giving up over 160 yards per game on the ground. The Raiders need to establish a solid offensive presence if Carr is still out, and riding Lynch through the Chargers front seven should be a high priority. Lynch seems motivated, too. His touchdown run against Baltimore showed a glimpse of his former self.

Jameis Winston: Winston had a sneaky-decent game against the Patriots, it just wasn’t sexy. He’ll be able to score more than one touchdown this week against the Cardinals. Carson Wentz was able to carve up Arizona by spreading the ball around, and Winston should be able to do that (Hi, Cameron Brate) and make Mike Evans Great Again in the process. MEGA.

