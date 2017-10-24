Another week has been muddied by a major injury. Carson Palmer is down, and with him goes the fantasy prospects of nearly every Cardinals player. Thankfully, we don’t have to think about the future of Larry Fitzgerald or Adrian Peterson yet (or any Packers player), because six teams are on bye. This is the dredges of the fantasy football year. Half the season is over and you must win now.
The byes this week are brutal: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Tennessee
Start of the Week
The Niners are being scored on at will, and Carson Wentz is coming into his own with a high-octane offense that can score from just about anywhere. We saw a precursor of this game as Dallas and Dak Prescott destroyed the 49ers 40-10, and then Wentz marched up and down the field against Washington, throwing four touchdowns in the process. He should score more points for you at home in a cushy matchup. Bask in his glory.
Obligatory Browns dig:
