For the most part, Week 9 was par for the course, but for Deshaun Watson and the Texans, it was an affirmation that this team is for real and will lead some to fantasy gold. On the road, in Seattle, Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller once again dominated through the air, and look to be this year’s heroic fantasy tale. When the season is finished, you’re going to see those guys on a lot of championship teams.

Oh, and Zeke Elliott is finally, possibly for real suspended maybe.

And Jay Ajayi got traded to the Eagles. Sorry, Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount.

So many teams are on bye: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh.

Start of the Week

Deshaun Watson is a god amongst men now, this much is known. He can travel across the country to take on the Seahawks (in Seattle) and walk away from the game as one of the top QBs of the week yet again. He’s a top 3 QB, and is looking at the no. 1 spot yet again with a divisional game against the Colts. He’s your start of the week, and if you have him in a 2-QB league, grats to your 2017 trophy.

