Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 3

Getty Image

If you were heading into Sunday night down by only a few points with Derek Carr and Amari Cooper ready to do damage and solidify a Week 3 win, life was as terrible as it could get for about three hours. Washington harassed Carr for nearly the entire game, leading to negative points for the Oakland QB heading into the 4th quarter. Some late dump offs might’ve helped depending on your scoring, but Amari Cooper’s single catch for six yards couldn’t have done much for your squad.

But this is what you sign up for in Fantasy Football, the most random, painful game ever to be created. It’s just educated guessing, and even then, the universe sometimes wills these horrific outcomes into being. As Brad Pitt’s character says in Tree of Life: ” Someday, we’ll fall down and weep, and we’ll understand it all. All things.”

That advice doesn’t apply to fantasy football.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The way of nature and the way of grace is out the window when Travis Kelce only has one target. Practicing patience and understanding is impossible when you know you’ll play Sammy Watkins next week, only to have him get two targets after dominating this week. What is with Todd Gurley scoring so many touchdowns? And Kelvin Benjamin’s hurt.

Amari Cooper in action pic.twitter.com/HV33uNJjmH — Ari (@FFesq) September 25, 2017

Through the first half, Chris Thompson has more yards than these players combined: Derek Carr

Marshawn Lynch

Amari Cooper

Michael Crabtree — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) September 25, 2017

#wouldacouldashoulda Amari Cooper gets on more catch I win. — tmelo🤙 (@officialtmelo) September 25, 2017