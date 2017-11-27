Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 12

Getty Image

Here we are, the penultimate week of the fantasy football regular season coming down to Monday night’s game between Houston and Baltimore, and then… it’s done. One more clash between 32 teams and the playoffs are here. For some, it’s been a hellacious and terrible season full of injuries and underperformers. For others, it’s been an ecstatic ride with Carson Wentzs and Deshaun Watsons inching you toward ultimate glory. But as we know, very few escaped fantasy football heartbreak.

With these final games on the slate, ballsy moves had to be made, and I am witness to multiple Greg Olsen plays this week (even though I advised not to roll him out coming back from injury). But you can’t blame a desperate fantasy owner needing to play whatever studs may exist on their bench. Wins have to be racked up, and for some, it worked out. Jamaal Williams looked like a complete back against Pittsburgh. But others, like Larry Fitzgerald and Doug Baldwin completely disappeared at the worst time.

Thankfully, considering this year has been so damn weird, there are still plenty of teams alive with one game to go. I’m in a league with five 5-7 teams. Anything is possible, like losing David Johnson and Aaron Rodgers in the same season (I lived it).

Travis Kelce represents us all. He’s tired of it, too. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/l66COxe231 — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) November 26, 2017

I’m russel Wilson and I never throw to Doug Baldwin — Shaun (@ThiqNoask) November 26, 2017

@DangeRussWilson idk if you knew this but Doug Baldwin is on your team and you should probably throw him the ball — Christian Caldwell (@cscaldwell103) November 26, 2017