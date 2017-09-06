Fantasy Football Players Are Oblivious And Overconfident, According To This Study

It’s the beginning of the NFL season, which means months of preparation for the start of your fantasy football campaign are about to fly out the window. An injury here, a suspension there (or even a hurricane) can throw a wrench into your well-laid plans. But, according to a vast amount of research by LendEDU, any number of hiccups won’t bring down the average fantasy player’s overconfidence.

With more ways than ever to play fantasy football (you don’t even need friends or enemies to play now that daily fantasy and random internet leagues are here), comes a massive cash injection into the universe of fantasy football. Draft Kings is hosting a billion dollar tournament, Fan Duel is giving away millions, and everyone thinks they’re going to win. This goes well beyond the cocky attitudes of your old college buddies who won’t admit defeat, this is science.

Over 90 percent of season-long and daily players expect a positive return on investment this season. That means 90 percent of people expect to win.

