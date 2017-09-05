Getty Image

Fall is coming, and with it, another fantasy football season. It’s Week 1, and unless you did something really weird in your draft, your fantasy football hopes and dreams are out in front of your with championship runs dancing through your brain. So now you just gotta get off on the right foot. A Week 1 win will send a message to your league that you are for real, and not to be trifled with. And if you need to do some roster refining in the final days before the season officially kicks off with a Thursday Night game between the Chiefs and the Patriots, we’ve got your must-starts and must-sits covered in the wildest week of all — Week 1.

It’s back. Fantasy football is finally back. Let’s do this.

Start of the Week

Jacquizz Rodgers: The Zero Running Back Strategy was a good way to go this year, and if you waited, you were probably able to get Jacquizz for a late-round pick or a dollar or two in your auction. He’s stepping in for the suspended Doug Martin over the next month, and even with Charles Sims catching Jameis Winston’s passes out of the backfield, Rodgers should get a ton of work. In a three-game stretch last year when Quizz took over for Martin, he had a heavy workload: 37 touches, 27 touches, and 20 touches. Then, the Bucs fed him again at the end of December when Martin wasn’t on the field. His massive touch share wasn’t a one-time thing. The Bucs trust Quizz, and he’s going to gobble up points against a mediocre Miami rushing D. He’s currently projected to be the highest scoring non-quarterback in Yahoo’s rankings, just above Le’Veon Bell. That’s wild.

Fun fact: PFF gave Jacquizz Rodgers a higher rushing grade than David Johnson last year. — Ethan Young (@NFLDrafter) September 4, 2017

Start/Sit

QUARTERBACK STARTS

Matt Ryan: I saw Ryan fall in multiple drafts, maybe due to his offensive coordinator change, but besides that, Ryan should be ready to continue his 2016 MVP season by scoring at least two touchdowns on the Bears. Yes, the Bears have a solid front seven (and Chicago sports radio will not let you forget that), but they can and will be scored on. And let’s not forget that this wasn’t just a one and done showing for Matty Ice. Ryan’s been damn solid in real football for multiple years running, he just needs to show that he can score consistently in a fantasy setting. He should Week 1.

Passer Rating Last Two Seasons (50+ attempts)

Jimmy Garoppolo 108.3

Tom Brady 106.3

Matt Moore 105.9

Matt Ryan 102.2

Drew Brees 101.4 — Deep Threat (@DeeepThreat) September 5, 2017

Besides, you have to think the Falcons are going to take out the Super Bowl loss on whoever they face first anyway, right?

ICYMI: @M_Ryan02 tells @AdamSchein "There's a little bit of it that's always gonna drive you." after the team lost Super Bowl LI pic.twitter.com/vaPUNYYFME — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 25, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger: The Steelers are at Cleveland Week 1, which means points for Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Martavius Bryant, maybe someone random like Darrius Heyward-Bey, and most of all — Big Ben. The Steelers have only lost to Cleveland once in the last ten or so years, and that was without Ben under center, so we should sit back and enjoy the fantasy points buffet that comes from a Joe Haden-less Browns D. It will be delicious. It’ll also be fun to see Joe Haden cover Kenny Britt (???) and Sammie Coates trying to stick it to his old team, the Steelers. There’s a lot of that Old Team vs. New Team drama this week (see: Peterson, Adrian).

#Steelers -9 at #Browns

Cleveland in season openers …

(since franchise resumed in 1999)

1-17 Straight-Up

4-14 Against The Spread — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) September 4, 2017

The #Browns reportedly offered to cut Joe Haden's pay from $11M to $7M, which is what he'll make in yr 1 w the #Steelers. Clearly wanted out — Zach Metkler GZSR (@GZSports_ZM) August 30, 2017

Jameis Winston: You know you want to start him after watching him on Hard Knocks, now he faces a Miami defense that gave up the fourth-most points to quarterbacks last season. That’s nice when Winston is throwing to Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Interesting fact: the Dolphins gave up the second-most rushing yards to QBs last year. Additional interesting fact: Jameis can run the ball. He wants to deliver points to your squad. Let him.

#awesome @JameisWinston the most intense laser focused stare gaze glare peer scan survey study eyefeast I ever seen pic.twitter.com/HWxi8laRyX — 42_jdworthy (@42_jdworthy) September 2, 2017

Now here’s a weird thing: