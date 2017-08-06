UFC: Mexico Produced The Fastest Knockout In UFC Flyweight History

#MMA #UFC
08.05.17 16 mins ago

Dustin Ortiz and Hector Sandoval didn’t want to deal with the elevation of Mexico City, they came out swinging like they wanted the fight to end as quickly as possible. It did. It did end as quickly as possible, and Ortiz set the record for the fastest finish in UFC flyweight history with a 14-second KO of Sandoval.

With only two wins in his last six fights, Ortiz needed this. His UFC career has been nearly a half-decade of entertaining, but mostly finish-less fights. This was his second finish in his last three fights and his third since entering the company in 2013. Sandoval, as you can see by the way he begins the fight by throwing bombs at the head region of Ortiz.

In the end, it seemed like Sandoval was throwing too heavy, too wild, and he got caught by a crisp Ortiz left hook that ended him as he attempted to muscle into the pocket. This is a good example of flyweights maybe not respecting each other’s finishing power. Right? Their chins were out there and these two were ready to land heavy leather upside domes with reckless abandon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP