A Witness At A FIFA Corruption Trial Said Fox Sports Paid Bribes To Get Broadcast Rights

11.15.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The World Cup is big business for television networks, even if the United States isn’t playing in it in 2018.

The United States Men’s National Team’s failure to quality for Russia next summer is a huge blow to soccer in America, but Fox Sports is committed to broadcasting the biggest soccer tournament on the planet anyway. It’s a world spectacle, after all, and it’s a chance to watch elite-level soccer even without the chance to watch the U.S. try to escape group play.

But a witness in a trial for corruption in FIFA says that Fox Sports paid bribes to get soccer broadcast rights, including the Copa America broadcast. The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that an ex-marketing executive testified in a New York corruption trial that Fox paid bribes to FIFA officials.

