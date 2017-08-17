A Wild First Pitch Blasts An Unsuspecting Photographer Right In The Family Jewels

08.16.17 1 hour ago

A Pleasant afternoon at Fenway Park was shook to its core when a wild first pitch was thrown well past the catcher and nailed an unsuspecting photographer straight in the nuts. The ceremonial throw by Jimmy Fund Clinic patient Jordan will go down in history as one of the worst ever, supplanting 50 Cent’s first pitch from years ago.

You can witness the immediate destruction wreaked upon the photog’s nether regions in the shot below.

In what can only now be described as the Zapruder Film of Nut Shots, we can see various reactions from the gathered friends and family, but mostly the animated and terrified reaction of Wally, the Green Monster. Notice Wally look to an official, hands on his big green face, unsure of what to do or how to help this man in his ultimate time of need.

