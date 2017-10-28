Florida Is Reportedly Trying To Figure Out If It Can Fire Jim McElwain With Cause

10.28.17

It’s been a weird season for Florida football, as the Gators are 3-4 on the season and 3-3 in SEC play. Things have been so acrimonious that during a press conference earlier this week, Florida coach Jim McElwain claimed that he had received death threats towards his family, a serious allegation that requires the utmost care and attention.

But according to Edward Aschoff and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Florida has been unable to find anything that could substantiate these extremely serious claims. For this reason, the university is reportedly trying to decide whether or not it can fire McElwain with cause.

McElwain has a buyout of $12.9 million, and if the school wants to fire him, it would need to pay him that sum. However, the school reportedly believes it can part ways with its coach due to the death threats and get out from paying him that money.

