Florida State QB Deondre Francois’ Knee Injury Will Reportedly End His Season

#College Football
09.03.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Florida State’s 24-7 loss to Alabama in the opener in Atlanta wasn’t necessarily disastrous, as the third-ranked Seminoles figured to still be among the favorites to win the ACC and very well could have rebounded from a Week 1 loss to make the College Football Playoff. However, far worse than the loss itself was what happened late in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a knee injury after being sacked from behind by Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison.

Francois was examined in the medical tent on the sideline and then carted off of the field after the initial look by the medical staff. On Sunday, the worst was revealed by his MRI as he has a patella tendon injury that will end his season, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending patella tendon injury in his left knee and is scheduled to have surgery as early as Tuesday, according to sources

The injury will force true freshman James Blackman, who finished the Alabama game, into action and leave Florida State’s immediate future in doubt. The Seminoles were favorites ahead of Clemson and Louisville in the ACC Atlantic (and the ACC overall), but losing Francois is a major blow to their offense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLFLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

What Unites Us

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

09.03.17 7 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP