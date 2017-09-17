Getty Image

Florida and Tennessee gave us one of the best endings that we’ll see in college football this season . Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 63-yard dime to Tyrie Cleveland, who sprinted by Tennessee’s secondary and reeled in the pigskin. It was an incredible throw and catch that either made you overjoyed or furious if you put money on the game.

Thanks to Franks’ pass to Cleveland, Florida walked out with a 26-20 win. That’s a bit of an unconventional score, as the Gators didn’t get the chance to kick a PAT. This doesn’t mean much from a football perspective, but if you’re a gambler, the lack of a PAT meant a lot for the line of Florida -6.5.

No PAT was attempted after Florida’s TD on final play produced 26-20 win. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook line closed at Florida minus-6.5. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2017

So, two things here. One, this is your weekly reminder that you should not gamble unless you are willing to get absolutely gutted because of something this silly. Imagine having money on the Gators covering and celebrating the touchdown, only to have the sudden realization that it’s not gonna happen. Two, this has to be really high up on the list of painful ways to lose a college football wager, no? Like if this play happens one second faster, the tables are turned on everyone who bet on this game. Oh well. Sports are weird.