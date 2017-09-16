Getty Image

Florida and Tennessee gave us a really gross football game for approximately three and a half quarters. But at some point, the two teams decided to flip a switch and give us an absolutely insane game which ended when Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks produced a bit of magic as time expired.

The game was tied at 20 and on the verge of overtime. Florida had the ball on its own 37 with nine seconds remaining and, for a moment, it looked like the Gators were either going to run the clock out or try and get into field goal range. Instead, Franks saw Tyrie Cleveland down the field, set his feet, and unleashed an absolutely gorgeous deep ball.

It ended up falling softly into Cleveland’s arms, and the 63-yard hail mary ended was a touchdown that gave Florida a 26-20 win.