Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather seemed to have some foresight into how his fight with Conor McGregor was going to play out, at least he did judging from the bet he tried to place at the M Resort’s sportsbooks in Las Vegas. According to ESPN, the undefeated boxer wanted to place a six-figure on himself, but the details of the bet caused questions and delays that scuttled the plan:

Mayweather attempted to place a $400,000 bet on the fight ending under 9.5 rounds at -200 odds, but, according to a source, there were concerns over the legality of a fighter betting on anything other than a straight win, which caused a delay. Mayweather then tried to bet on himself to win by knockout, but was unhappy about having to wait to place the wager and left without getting the bet down

The boxer was reported “pissed” about not being able to place the bet, but there was no word on if he went somewhere else according to ESPN. What is clear is that Mayweather would’ve won, both with just a bet on his straight victory and his prediction that it would happen within 9.5 rounds. There are certainly no rules against Mayweather placing a bet on himself, something he also talked about during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the fight.