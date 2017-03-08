Getty Image

The back and forth between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather over a potential boxing superfight continues as each fighter claims the other is ducking him. Jump back a couple of weeks ago and we hadMcGregor flying out to Las Vegas, allegedly to meet face to face with Mayweather to hash out the details of their fight. But at the last minute Floyd told Conor to go talk to his bosses at the UFC instead before coming to him.

The UFC has always been the big stumbling block in making this fight happen. Both Conor and Floyd love money and a fight between the two would make hundreds of millions and perhaps even a billion dollars. The UFC, however, would prefer their biggest PPV star not get trounced in a sport he’s never professionally competed in, potentially ruining his future selling ability.

It seems like Floyd Mayweather is getting sick of people assuming he’s the problem in the equation, as he’s starting to really throw Conor under the bus.

“If he really wants to fight, sign the contract,” Mayweather said on Tuesday night. “You keep telling everybody I’m scared of you, I’m scared of you! This is what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna get a contract typed up tonight, I’m gonna sign it and I’m gonna fax it over to Conor McGregor and see if he’s gonna sign it. Conor McGregor, you a bitch.”

“The Conor McGregor fight, I don’t know if it’s going to happen,” Mayweather told ESPN later that evening. “If it do, it do, if it don’t, it don’t. They ask me about this fight always. They’re always asking me about the fight. If Conor McGregor really wants the fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you’re a boss. Just sign the paper and let’s make it happen.”

So the question now is whether the UFC is standing in the way of the fight (there are signsthey may not be as against all this as we may think) or if Floyd Mayweather’s contract is ridiculously one sided. Throughout the public negotiations,Mayweather has insisted he’s the ‘A-side’ of the deal, or the guy who deserves most of the money in a split between the parties. If Mayweather is sending across contracts giving himself the vast majority of the money from this fight, of course McGregor isn’t going to sign.

The money aspect of this fight is really where the rubber hits the road on this fight. There’s so much of it at stake that we could see it all fall apart over a disagreement regarding 10% of the profits. Because what’s the point of a fight making a billion dollars if you’re not getting what you believe is your fair cut? Greed might make this fight … but greed might kill it too.