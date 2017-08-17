Floyd Mayweather Labels Conor McGregor An ‘Extremely Dirty’ Boxer

Getty Image

Few serious people are willing to predict Conor McGregor may win in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather. But one thing they acknowledge is his best chance comes from turning the bout into a total scrap. Doing that involves a certain disrespect for the rules of boxing, something he might get away with considering the notoriously hands-off Robert Byrd was selected as the referee for their fight.

On a media conference call, Mayweather was asked whether he was concerned with the choice of refs and the possibility of a dirty fight, especially because of the people in McGregor’s camp getting him ready to enter the ring.