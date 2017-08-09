Floyd Mayweather Is Going To Beat Conor McGregor ‘For All The Blacks Around The World’

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight was supposed to be a fun bit of combat sports spectacle, but it keeps veering into disappointing racist and homophobic territory. The three-country World Tour had its share of unfortunate moments, including McGregor telling Mayweather to ‘Dance for me, boy!’ and Mayweather calling McGregor a f*ggot. But probably the worst comment that’s come up involved a Jimmy Kimmel Live segment with McGregor, where he referred to Rocky III as the one with “the dancing monkeys in the gym.”

You can see the comments and the scene he’s referring to here:

