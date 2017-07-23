Getty Image

We’re fully entrenched in the promotion of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor now, with both fighters ready to head into the final leg of their camps (with an unfortunate amount of frenzied fans harassing significant others). With only a month to go before arguably the biggest fight in the history of combat sports, it’s time to step up the intensity. But for the 40-year-old Mayweather, things aren’t what they used to be. He says he’s lost a step.

Is this savvy promotion, or is he being honest at the worst time?

“He wants to win bad,” Mayweather told BoxingScene. “He really wants to win bad, extremely bad. With other fighters, it plays out two ways when you’re facing Floyd Mayweather. You’ve got some guys that play it safe. You’ve got some guys like Maidana that go straight for the kill. He’s going to come out and go for the kill like Mayweather-Maidana I. He’s going to come out and go for the kill. He’s a heavy hitter, so I’ve got to be cautious. Remember, I’m older, so I can’t move like I used to move, so it’s basically going to be a toe-to-toe battle.”

Here’s the second Maidana fight for reference. Notice how he swarms and tries to overpower Mayweather. McGregor could have the same game plan.