Say what you will about the circus that currently is and increasingly will be the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, but no one can deny the hype. And if McGregor can do what many consider impossible — knock down or even beat the untouchable Mayweather, then all of the brash confidence, all of the talk, was completely spot-on. Mystic Mac would strike again, and the earth would split under Vegas, swallowing it whole because combat sports would no longer be needed.

The fact that this fight is even happening (and even if the fight ends up being “boring”) should get combat sports, all combat sports fans, excited as hell. Conor McGregor is simply on a different level than any UFC star ever, and he’s always, always, always backed up his talk. And so has Mayweather for that matter.

This is the unstoppable force vs the immovable object. The Rumble in the Desert. This is MMA vs. Boxing. This is 25 years of cage fighting being looked down upon, finally taking on the Big Daddy. This is Floyd coming out of retirement to take on a man that he can’t study. Easy to predict, impossible to deny. This is a money fight.

This promo alone should get you off the couch and shadowboxing in your living room.