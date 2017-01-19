Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather is at it again, attempting to antagonize Conor McGregor as they continue their very strange beef and teasing a potential fight between the biggest star in boxing and the biggest star in mixed martial arts.

The latest installment in the Mayweather-McGregor saga comes courtesy of Floyd’s Twitter, as he attempted to troll McGregor by comparing the two’s net worths. The reason he did this is because Dana White recently offered both fighters $25 million plus a negotiated pay-per-view revenue split to fight. Mayweather scoffed at the offer and on Thursday he took to Twitter to tell McGregor he can’t be requesting $25 million for the fight because he isn’t even worth that much.

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

I can guarantee you Floyd had a big smile on his face when he smashed that send tweet button and probably said something like, “got his ass.” There’s only one problem. That’s not an accurate current number on McGregor’s net worth, it’s just the first thing that pops up on Google.