Floyd Mayweather Failed Miserably At Trying To Troll Conor McGregor For Being Broke

01.19.17 5 mins ago

Floyd Mayweather is at it again, attempting to antagonize Conor McGregor as they continue their very strange beef and teasing a potential fight between the biggest star in boxing and the biggest star in mixed martial arts.

The latest installment in the Mayweather-McGregor saga comes courtesy of Floyd’s Twitter, as he attempted to troll McGregor by comparing the two’s net worths. The reason he did this is because Dana White recently offered both fighters $25 million plus a negotiated pay-per-view revenue split to fight. Mayweather scoffed at the offer and on Thursday he took to Twitter to tell McGregor he can’t be requesting $25 million for the fight because he isn’t even worth that much.

I can guarantee you Floyd had a big smile on his face when he smashed that send tweet button and probably said something like, “got his ass.” There’s only one problem. That’s not an accurate current number on McGregor’s net worth, it’s just the first thing that pops up on Google.

According to Forbes, McGregor made $22 million in 2016 alone with $18 million in salary and winnings and $4 million in endorsements. The best part is, Floyd could still have made fun of McGregor for having less money than him if he wanted to had he just gotten the numbers right. Mayweather, who didn’t even fight in 2016, made $44 million, per Forbes.

So, to recap, Floyd is worth more than McGregor, but is bad at vetting information when he Googles “McGregor Net Worth” in an attempt to zap him on Twitter. One day all of this foolishness will end, possibly even in the ring.

